8 best double beds: Give your boudoir a boost with a new brass, velvet or wooden frame

By Ali Howard
 4 days ago

It’s said we spend a third of our lives in bed – and for some of us significantly more if we factor in all those deliciously lazy Sunday mornings. So it’s vital we get it just right when purchasing.

In terms of which style to choose, that’s a matter of taste. Some swear by a trusty divan while others prefer the look of a traditional wooden bed frame.

What’s most important is the size. Even within the dimensions of a standard double, there are variations in height (you’ll need to think about depth of mattress , too), and some come with elaborate statement head and footboards that claim significant extra inches of your bedroom’s floor plan.

Most double beds come with sprung slats, which are made from a flexible wood and are designed to support the mattress and respond to our body weight as we shift around in bed. Others have fixed slats, which do make the bed feel extra sturdy but don’t offer that important flexibility.

How we tested

We put a range of double beds to suit every taste, space and budget to the test, looking for quality of craftsmanship and materials, ease of self-assembly where appropriate, great design and of course, comfort. All the beds in our roundup proved reliably sturdy and well-made, from the super plush and high-end to the surprisingly affordable.

The best double beds for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Sleep.8 Virginio double bed: £999, Sleep8.uk
  • Best for boudoir glam – The Luxury Bed Company Jasmin double bed: £1,099, Theluxurybedcompany.com
  • Best for affordable design – John Lewis & Partners Anyday swirl metal bed frame, double: £299, Johnlewis.com
  • Best wooden bed – Get Laid Beds the deco bed, double: £661, Getlaidbeds.co.uk
  • Best divan bed – Dreams signature divan base double bed: £420, Dreams.co.uk
  • Best for modern glamour – Brook + Wilde Fitzroy bed frame, double: £2,599, Brookandwilde.com
  • Best for a Scandi look – Silentnight Montreal wooden bed frame: £289, Silentnight.co.uk
  • Best for vintage lovers – The Original Bed Co Blyth brass bed frame, double: £1,319, Obc-uk.net

Sleep.8 virginio double bed

The Luxury Bed Company Jasmin double bed

John Lewis & Partners Anyday swirl metal bed frame, double

Get Laid Beds the deco bed, double

Dreams signature divan base double bed

Brook + Wilde Fitzroy bed frame, double

Silentnight Montreal wooden bed frame

The Original Bed Co Blyth brass bed frame, double

The verdict: Double beds

