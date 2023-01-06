ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bible dating from 1615 to go under the hammer in Belfast

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4Blu_0k5WwqOd00

A bible which dates back to 1615 is to go under the hammer in east Belfast.

The book travelled from Devon with its former owner Elizabeth Pole to what is now Massachusetts , in the US, on the Speedwell in 1633.

It is part of a sale at Bloomfield Auctions from a private collection in a gentleman’s residence.

The sale also includes antiques, fine art, bronzes and a coin collection.

Because of the historic importance of the bible, we are expecting considerable interest not just from the UK but from the USA

Karl Bennett

Bloomfield Auctions’ managing director Karl Bennett said he expects international interest in the bible.

“Our first sale of the year includes some absolutely superb pieces of antique furniture, really quality fine art, rarely seen on sale in Ireland ,” he said.

“One of the highlights of the show is a bible dated 1615 which travelled from Devon with Elizabeth Pole to what is now Massachusetts.

“Because of the historic importance of the bible, we are expecting considerable interest not just from the UK but from the USA.”

The Geneva Bible has been described as one of the most historically significant translations of the bible.

It was the first mechanically printed, mass-produced bible available to the public and pre-dates the King James Bible by 50 years. Copies of it were carried by the Pilgrims on the Mayflower to the New World.

The edition being sold by Bloomfield Auctions was owned by Ms Pole, who travelled with her brother on the Speedwell to the Plymouth Colony in 1633 and founded the town of Taunton, Massachusetts. She is believed to be the first woman to establish a town in North America.

The Elizabeth Pole Bible was printed in 1615 by Robert Barker, printer to Elizabeth I and James I.

The bible was presented to Sir William Pole, by the then Archbishop of Canterbury in recognition of his services to the Church and the poor of Devon. Sir William gave it to his son William and daughter Elizabeth on their journey to the New World, and upon Elizabeth’s death the bible was returned to her family in Devon.

It remained in the possession of the Pole-Carew family until the mid-20th century when it was sold to a collector from Northern Ireland.

Other items on sale from the same collection are two paintings by the renowned Victorian artist Thomas Sidney Cooper.

The paintings, a watercolour from 1853 and an oil from 1895, feature farm animals in a rural setting. The latter appeared in the Royal Academy exhibition of 1896. Cooper’s paintings, which rarely appear for sale in Ireland, can be found in the Tate Britain, the Victoria and Albert Museum and in collections across Britain.

The oil painting has an estimated value of £10,000 to £20,000 and the watercolour is valued at £5,000 to £7,000.

The bible is valued at between £5,000-10,000.

The sale will take place on Monday January 9 both online and in the auction house. People can visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk for more information.

Comments / 14

Related
msn.com

A Brief History of Windsor Castle, the World's Longest-Occupied Palace

Windsor Castle is almost as famous as its inhabitants, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. This stunning estate is the world's longest-occupied palace in the world, housing 40 British monarchs over nearly 1,000 years, while also serving as a prison during the Civil War in the mid-17th century, a social center for political figures and nobility, and a fortress during several major wars. It's now back in the spotlight after the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown shows in its fourth episode, "Annus Horribillis," the horrendous fire that destroyed 115 rooms—including nine of the castle's staterooms. With all eyes on Windsor, it felt only right to take a journey through the history of the beloved royal residence.
The Independent

Rare Bible sells for £20,000 at Belfast auction house

A rare copy of the Bible has sold for £20,000 at auction in Belfast.The Geneva Bible, which is believed to date back to 1615, attracted a lot of interest, auctioneer Karl Bennet said at the sale in the east of the city.Bidding at Bloomfield Auctions started at £6,000 before swiftly reaching five figures and finishing with the winning bid of £20,000 on Tuesday afternoon.This was almost twice what it had been expected to sell for.The book is thought to have travelled from Devon with its former owner Elizabeth Pole in 1633 to what is now Massachusetts in the US, on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret

Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
Upworthy

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy