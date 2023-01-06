ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic

Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: January 9 through January 13

MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Monday January 9, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Jan. 9

Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition

Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Breeze Airways advances start of Vero service

Breeze Airways won’t begin commercial passenger service in and out of Vero Beach Regional Airport on Feb. 15 as it initially announced. Instead, flights will start here on Feb. 2. “We were able to launch a bit earlier,” Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said last week, “so we did.”...
VERO BEACH, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023

Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
STUART, FL
treasurecoast.com

Armed Robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland

Armed Robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland. Suspect took off on his bike. PSLPD Needs Your Assistance in Identifying . Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an armed robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland. The suspect took off on his bike.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Hyde & Kyle! Treasure Coast rescue pets of the week!

Adopt Hyde & Kyle! Treasure Coast rescue pets of the week!. Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepherd who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
