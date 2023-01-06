Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
Renourishment projects in Indian River County to close 5 beaches
Residents and visitors in Indian River County will need to do a little pre-planning before heading to the sand. Their favorite beach may not be open right now.
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic
Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: January 9 through January 13
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Monday January 9, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
veronews.com
In Memory: Jan. 9
Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.
wqcs.org
McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition
Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
cw34.com
Beaches in Indian River County will close temporarily for dune restoration
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole have caused substantial damage to the beaches in Indian River County. “County beaches were hit hard. Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion and significant beach loss," Interim County Administrator Michael Zito said. Zito made the decision...
Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists
These four local muralists are just a few among many who have helped enhance the beauty of our city streets with vibrant works of art The post Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff trying to locate missing man
Indian River Sheriff, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is trying to local Douglas Vaughn. He was last seen on January 5 near the Vero Beach Walmart.
veronews.com
Breeze Airways advances start of Vero service
Breeze Airways won’t begin commercial passenger service in and out of Vero Beach Regional Airport on Feb. 15 as it initially announced. Instead, flights will start here on Feb. 2. “We were able to launch a bit earlier,” Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said last week, “so we did.”...
veronews.com
PR-The Rocket Man Show…Simply Put – This is Elton……And The Show Returns to Vero Beach!
The Rocket Man Show, a Tribute to Elton John will be on The Emerson Center Stage on Thursday evening, February 9. If you’ve missed the opportunity to see this show, or want to see it again as many do, here is your opportunity!. Tickets are on sale now ranging...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023
Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Woman Claims $1-Million Prize in Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off Game
St. Lucie County - Monday January 9, 2023: 48 year old Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie has claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game. She claimed the award Friday at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.
wqcs.org
Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10
Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
treasurecoast.com
Armed Robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland
Armed Robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland. Suspect took off on his bike. PSLPD Needs Your Assistance in Identifying . Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an armed robbery at Mobil on Port St. Lucie Blvd and Westmoreland. The suspect took off on his bike.
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Hyde & Kyle! Treasure Coast rescue pets of the week!
Adopt Hyde & Kyle! Treasure Coast rescue pets of the week!. Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepherd who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
wqcs.org
FWC: Stay Clear of Endangered Right Whales Spotted Off Jupiter Island
Martin County - Monday January 9, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that there have been multiple sightings of an endangered right whale and her calf just off the beach near Jupiter Island. Although the whales can be intriguing for the public, experts are urging boaters and...
Comments / 1