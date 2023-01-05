Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Agricultural Society submitted Annual Financial Report
The Darke County Agricultural Society submits yearly their Annual Financial Report to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Here is the report for the period of December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022, submitted by Treasurer Marla Werner and Secretary Laura Ahrens:
Historic Main Street Van Wert receives funding
VAN WERT — The Historic Main Street Van Wert was awarded three grants to help with their efforts within the community. The grants were provided through the Van Wert County Foundation. The organization received $2,500 from the Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund, $12,000 from the Flicking and $3,000 from the John W. Eustler Am Vets Post 698. Each grant will go towards a different cause such as operating expenses and the Main Street America Accreditation.
Lima NAACP names new leaders, focus areas
LIMA — Local NAACP officers were sworn in to serve the current year. The local leadership will include President Pastor Ron Fails, Vice President Henry Hudson, Secretary Amber N. Basares, Treasurer Charlene Smith-Echols, and Attorney Dennis Kerber of the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The local NAACP chapter is...
westbendnews.net
New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio
A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
countynewsonline.org
Gordon Faith United Methodist Jan. 9 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Faith United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Jan. 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 101 East South Str., Gordon.
Lima News
Letter: Fact-check Huffman’s recent recollections
The stories in The Lima News “Ohio 135th General Assembly begins” and “Ohio after two years of Lima leadership” were an interesting read. It would have been even better if facts were checked. In the first story, Huffman was quoted as saying, “Two years ago the...
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Lima News
4th St. to close Monday for 18 days
LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Greenville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Greenville, OH metro area using data from Zillow.
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
Times Gazette
For some, 2022 losses more personal
As we head into the start of another year with which we are all blessed, there’s always some accounting to be done as to what we’ve gained and what we’ve lost in the year now in the history books. Now, for most of us, hopefully, those gains...
‘It’s bittersweet;’ Landes Fresh Meats to close retail stores
A historic butcher shop has announced it will close its retail store in Clayton. Landes Fresh Meats announced in a social media post on Jan. 4 that the company will be permanently closing its retail shop to make room for current and future demand. The social media post said as...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
