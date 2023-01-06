Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Saints' Asking Price For Sean Payton Reportedly Revealed
The New Orleans Saints appear to want at least a first-round pick in exchange for their former coach Sean Payton, NFL insider Ian Rapoport writes this Saturday. Tonight's update comes just hours after the Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Payton for ...
Saints huge potential coaching decision revealed
The New Orleans Saints didn’t quite live up to expectations this year under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, finishing the season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs. But even though there was some talk and speculation that Allen might be fired after just one season with the team, it sounds like that’s not Read more... The post Saints huge potential coaching decision revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
atozsports.com
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Look: Sean Payton Reveals The 1 NFL Team He's Spoken With
Sean Payton revealed that he's spoken with one NFL team in relation to its vacant head coaching job. "Denver is the first team [I've spoken with] and I was able to have a conversation with their owner," Payton said on FOX Sports. The former New Orleans Saints coach said the formal ...
Tom Brady reveals ‘most important thing’ he’s considering ahead of retirement decision
Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay’s season finale on Sunday. “I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said. In the weeks following Brady’s 22nd season in the league, the seven-time Super...
Saints unveil never-before-seen uniform combination for their regular season finale
Gather around, sickos. The New Orleans Saints unveiled the strangest uniform combination they’ll wear all year for their season finale with the Carolina Panthers. They’ll hit the field on Sunday wearing their black home jerseys with, well, white pants. It’s a completely mismatched look. An eyesore. An abomination. You get the idea.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Panthers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the season finale. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 9-7) Saints 26, Panthers 20: The Saints are playing their best football of the season and have too much firepower for the Panthers. Carolina is playing hard for interim head coach Steve Wilks, but they will be up against it in the Superdome.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick
During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Texans For Treatment of Black Coaches
In the wake of the Lovie Smith firing, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said Black coaches should avoid working for the Texans.
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down TCU-Georgia, Saints final game, NFL playoffs on 'Bayou Bets'
When the college football season ends Monday night, let the painting begin. That's because one Bayou Bets sports betting writer, either Jim Derry or Gabe Henderson, will have to paint his face on Thursday's show. If Georgia covers a 12½-point spread (that moved up to 13½ before Monday night's kickoff), then Gabe will have to paint his face with the Bulldogs' red and black. But if TCU covers, then Jim will have to wear the Horned Frogs' psychedelic purple.
NOLA.com
Midseason grades for the Pelicans, who have a chance to break 50 wins despite injuries
In 20 years of existence, New Orleans’ NBA franchise has exceeded the 50-win mark one time. In 2007-08, a Chris Paul-led Hornets team won 56 games, which earned them the No. 2 seed in the West. The most wins the Hornets had in any of Paul’s other five seasons with the team were 49.
Funny video compilation shows NFL pundit predictions of a Patrick Mahomes regression
There was no shortage of doubters about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes before the season began.
