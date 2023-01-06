ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Saints' Asking Price For Sean Payton Reportedly Revealed

The New Orleans Saints appear to want at least a first-round pick in exchange for their former coach Sean Payton, NFL insider Ian Rapoport writes this Saturday.  Tonight's update comes just hours after the Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Payton for ...
Saints huge potential coaching decision revealed

The New Orleans Saints didn’t quite live up to expectations this year under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, finishing the season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs. But even though there was some talk and speculation that Allen might be fired after just one season with the team, it sounds like that’s not Read more... The post Saints huge potential coaching decision revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up

Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Tom Brady reveals ‘most important thing’ he’s considering ahead of retirement decision

Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay’s season finale on Sunday. “I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said. In the weeks following Brady’s 22nd season in the league, the seven-time Super...
Saints vs. Panthers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the season finale. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 9-7) Saints 26, Panthers 20: The Saints are playing their best football of the season and have too much firepower for the Panthers. Carolina is playing hard for interim head coach Steve Wilks, but they will be up against it in the Superdome.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick

During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
WATCH: Breaking down TCU-Georgia, Saints final game, NFL playoffs on 'Bayou Bets'

When the college football season ends Monday night, let the painting begin. That's because one Bayou Bets sports betting writer, either Jim Derry or Gabe Henderson, will have to paint his face on Thursday's show. If Georgia covers a 12½-point spread (that moved up to 13½ before Monday night's kickoff), then Gabe will have to paint his face with the Bulldogs' red and black. But if TCU covers, then Jim will have to wear the Horned Frogs' psychedelic purple.
