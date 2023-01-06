ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
