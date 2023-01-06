Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic
Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
Nationwide Survey on Buyer Trust Among New Home Builders Reveals a Montco Standout
Lifestory Research, a California market research firm, polled more than 50,000 new-home shoppers across the U.S. Respondents were asked to quantify how much or how little they trusted builders. Leah Draffen collected the responses and analyzed the results.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
