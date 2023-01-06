Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, believe it to be isolated incident

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Vandenburg Street, near West Andrews Drive after the initial call around midnight.

Officials said no one was injured and there is no current threat to the public.

In an update Friday morning, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said officers recovered several spent casings in the area near Andrews Drive, but no injuries or property damage has been reported at this point.

Cox said as of now, the department believes evidence points toward this being an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Police say the investigation into the gunshots is still ongoing, and they do not have any other information to share.

Anyone who may have seen something or has more information is asked to call Sun Prairie Police at 608-837-7336 or leave an anonymous tip at 608-837-6300.

