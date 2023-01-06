Read full article on original website
Democratic County Board field currently stands at 3
Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings. J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County...
Missing Middle critics rally to ‘stop the rush’
It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
It took a while, but Arlington has new auditor in place
After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that reports directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
Arlington Chamber ‘Hospitality Awards’ make return for 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its annual Hospitality Awards, which are back for the first time since the pandemic. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful event that honors the front-line workers in the hospitality industry – from restaurants and tourist attractions to transportation companies and hotels – who help make Arlington a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” Chamber officials said.
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Editor’s Notebook: The one person more narcissistic than the Don-Don?
For reasons known but to itself, the Falls Church News-Press each week devotes a couple of pages to reprinting works of New York Times columnists. A Paul Krugman column of last week — not very original: going after Elon Musk — had the author noting that he toodles hither and yon in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. “I’m not one of those who cares much about what he drives,” Krugman tells us. “No doubt I act out my egotism in other ways.”
‘Empty Bowls’ fund-raiser comes back in person
Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington Food Assistance Center’s (AFAC) “Empty Bowls” fund-raiser, to be held on Feb. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane. Attendees will enjoy soups made by chefs from local restaurants, served in hand-thrown bowls created by local...
Hoop roundup: Langley, Marshall teams 3-0 in district
The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
