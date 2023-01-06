For reasons known but to itself, the Falls Church News-Press each week devotes a couple of pages to reprinting works of New York Times columnists. A Paul Krugman column of last week — not very original: going after Elon Musk — had the author noting that he toodles hither and yon in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. “I’m not one of those who cares much about what he drives,” Krugman tells us. “No doubt I act out my egotism in other ways.”

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO