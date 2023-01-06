Read full article on original website
Democratic County Board field currently stands at 3
Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings. J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County...
Missing Middle critics rally to ‘stop the rush’
It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
Retiring sheriff lauded for commitment to staff, incarcerees
“Quiet, taciturn, reserved and very, very unopinionated.”. That’s how former Arlington Sheriff James Gondles described incumbent Sheriff Beth Arthur during the latter’s Jan. 6 retirement ceremony. “Well,” chuckled Gondles, who served in office from 1980-90 and now heads the American Correctional Association, maybe “that’s how she is when...
It took a while, but Arlington has new auditor in place
After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that reports directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
McLean Citizens Assn. says ‘attaboy’ to acting MCC executive director
Evan Braff may have stepped down in December after serving since August as the McLean Community Center’s acting executive director, but the McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) board of directors on Jan. 4 unanimously passed a resolution commending him for leading the center through a difficult period. “He was...
Remembering Preston Caruthers, who helped build modern N.Va.
In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007. Preston Caruthers grew up in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl years of the Great Depression...
MCA board presses county government on environmental issues
Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4. The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting...
McLean High senior a three-time oratorical champ
Saehee Perez, a McLean High School senior, recently won the American Legion Post 270 Oratorical Contest for the third year in a row. Perez won $300 and will compete Jan. 22 at the 17th District Oratorical Contest in McLean against winners of contests in other communities. Post 270 held its...
Arlington Chamber ‘Hospitality Awards’ make return for 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its annual Hospitality Awards, which are back for the first time since the pandemic. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful event that honors the front-line workers in the hospitality industry – from restaurants and tourist attractions to transportation companies and hotels – who help make Arlington a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” Chamber officials said.
More sought from Arlington to help fund VRE service
Arlington taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Arlington tax coffers would still be no higher than pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes a...
Fairfax Schools & Military, 1/12/23 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Katie Pounder of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in clinical mental-health counseling and psychology, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Lebanon Valley College. •• David Stiles of Vienna has been named...
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Editor’s Notebook: The one person more narcissistic than the Don-Don?
For reasons known but to itself, the Falls Church News-Press each week devotes a couple of pages to reprinting works of New York Times columnists. A Paul Krugman column of last week — not very original: going after Elon Musk — had the author noting that he toodles hither and yon in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. “I’m not one of those who cares much about what he drives,” Krugman tells us. “No doubt I act out my egotism in other ways.”
Hoop roundup: Langley, Marshall teams 3-0 in district
The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
‘Empty Bowls’ fund-raiser comes back in person
Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington Food Assistance Center’s (AFAC) “Empty Bowls” fund-raiser, to be held on Feb. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane. Attendees will enjoy soups made by chefs from local restaurants, served in hand-thrown bowls created by local...
Upcoming workshop to look at preserving personal stories
Learning about the past is a fascinating journey of self-discovery, as the histories of former generations become a part of our own living stories. Local residents can join historians for “Preserve Your History,” a series of three workshops at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site that will explore how to collect and preserve stories for future generations.
Madison basketball teams earn split
The Madison Warhawks split non-district games with the host West Potomac Wolverines on Jan. 7 in girls and boys high-school action. The Madison girls (10-2) won 37-35 and the Madison boys (8-4) lost 67-61. The girls held off a late rally by West Potomac as Avery Griepentrog (two blocks, five...
