Arlington County, VA

Democratic County Board field currently stands at 3

Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings. J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County...
Prosecutor forum comes with a side of pancakes (if desired)

Rarely does a political forum become so tasty. The Arlington County Democratic Committee will present the two candidates currently vying for commonwealth’s attorney at the organization’s monthly breakfast, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington. Incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and challenger Josh Katcher...
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
More sought from Arlington to help fund VRE service

Arlington taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Arlington tax coffers would still be no higher than pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes a...
Fairfax Schools & Military, 1/12/23 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Katie Pounder of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in clinical mental-health counseling and psychology, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Lebanon Valley College. •• David Stiles of Vienna has been named...
Editor’s Notebook: The one person more narcissistic than the Don-Don?

For reasons known but to itself, the Falls Church News-Press each week devotes a couple of pages to reprinting works of New York Times columnists. A Paul Krugman column of last week — not very original: going after Elon Musk — had the author noting that he toodles hither and yon in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. “I’m not one of those who cares much about what he drives,” Krugman tells us. “No doubt I act out my egotism in other ways.”
‘Empty Bowls’ fund-raiser comes back in person

Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington Food Assistance Center’s (AFAC) “Empty Bowls” fund-raiser, to be held on Feb. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane. Attendees will enjoy soups made by chefs from local restaurants, served in hand-thrown bowls created by local...
Upcoming workshop to look at preserving personal stories

Learning about the past is a fascinating journey of self-discovery, as the histories of former generations become a part of our own living stories. Local residents can join historians for “Preserve Your History,” a series of three workshops at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site that will explore how to collect and preserve stories for future generations.
Hoop roundup: Langley, Marshall teams 3-0 in district

The Langley Saxons (11-3, 4-0) defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 42-29, and Washington-Liberty, 51-27, in Liberty District girls high-school basketball games last week to improve their winning streak to six. In the win over Yorktown, Anya Rahman scored 13 points and had seven steals, and Bri Borcherding had 13 points, eight...
Madison basketball teams earn split

The Madison Warhawks split non-district games with the host West Potomac Wolverines on Jan. 7 in girls and boys high-school action. The Madison girls (10-2) won 37-35 and the Madison boys (8-4) lost 67-61. The girls held off a late rally by West Potomac as Avery Griepentrog (two blocks, five...
