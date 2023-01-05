Read full article on original website
How marketers can better understand healthcare CIOs needs
Ninety percent of health system chief information officers say endorsements from influential industry leaders impact their purchasing decisions, according to a new report from marketing agency Merritt Group. The report surveyed 20 CIOs in July 2022 to analyze how top market influences affected their purchasing decisions and recommended the following...
How to leverage real-world data and real-world evidence to inform care at a population level
Real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) have the potential to answer clinical questions and identify interventions that can help improve health outcomes. In the area of population health, many believe that RWD can shift care models to a more proactive "predict and prevent" approach that targets at-risk patients. Amassing and analyzing the data needed for this work, however, is not easy.
6 top issues for healthcare executives in 2023, per PwC
Health systems across the U.S. must rethink their strategies to remain competitive amid workforce and financial challenges, according to a report released Jan. 5 by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Here are six issues for executives at these organizations that are critical to doing so, per the report:. 1. Confronting affordability and disrupting costs....
Kaufman Hall acquires Gist Healthcare
Kaufman Hall, a leading consultant group in the healthcare industry, has acquired Gist Healthcare, a consulting firm that provides guidance to healthcare leaders and has a strong presence in media content. The transaction closed Jan. 1. The combination will enhance both companies' focus on providing unique insights on critical healthcare...
