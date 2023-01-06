ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkvi.com

Knox City Council to Meet Tonight

The Knox City Council will hold their first meeting of the year tonight. The council is expected to hold an election for council president pro temp this evening. The council will also appoint members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and the Starke County Solid Waste.
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation

Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Park Board to Meet Tonight

The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where the members will review an agreement concerning beavers in the Starke County Forest. The board will also hear about several projects at Bass Lake including lift station bids, sunken diving platform, swimming ropes, area campground pricing and amenities comparison, leases, and the pier project.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Tri Kappa Presents Donation to Henry F. Schricker Public Library

The Zeta Eta chapter of Tri Kappa presented a check to the Henry F Schricker Public Library in Knox. Tri Kappa representative Jenny Landrum presented the donation in support of the Children’s Department Big Summer Reading Kick Off. Scheduled for summer of 2023, the library is planning a special, family friendly event that children and adults of all ages will enjoy.
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

City of Knox Awarded Railroad Bridge and Crossing Fund

The Knox Board of Works announced the city has been awarded a 2022 Railroad Bridge and Crossing fund grant. It was announced the awarded funds will go toward all of Knox’s railroad crossings to have new thermal plastic pavement markings installed. The City of Knox will pay the up...
KNOX, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status

In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
VALPARAISO, IN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Jerome Richard Gumz

Funeral services for Jerome Richard Gumz, 90, of North Judson, will be Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. CT at the Braman and Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson, with visitation there Thursday, January 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT, and Friday from 9 a.m. CT until the time of services. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northern Indiana Community Foundation – Cherry and Jerry Gumz Mint Festival Fund (www.nicf.org).
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion

Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
KNOX, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, East CR 500N, east of EMS T7 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Scott E. Helt, 65, East Lakeview Trail, Leesburg. Helt’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $1,000. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash

A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy