WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday
Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Mount Bethel farm expands to include second store at former Miller's Egg Ranch site
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Farm-fresh milk, produce, animal feed and other goods have returned to a familiar site in the Slate Belt. Scooter's at Miller's, offering a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and other products, held a soft opening Friday at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A string of robberies across towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey targeting elderly women has Pennsylvania State Police issuing a warning. According to authorities, it's been happening since May 2022. State Police in the Poconos say a 92-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight by three...
WFMZ-TV Online
GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania state House Republican who nominated and voted for Democratic state Representative Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker says Rozzi is waffling on whether he will register as an independent and should resign. A letter sent to Rozzi on Monday by Representative Jim Gregory says...
WFMZ-TV Online
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet...
WFMZ-TV Online
A little snow overnight into early Monday; temperatures remain cool, but not that cold for some time
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some snow arriving late leading to a C-1” in spots. Areas to the south will have a rain/snow mix or just rain. Low: 30. MONDAY: An early rain/snow shower then clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 45. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28. FORECAST SUMMARY.
WFMZ-TV Online
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson boys upend previously unbeaten Palmerton
EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson boys handed Palmerton their first loss of the season with a 57-52 victory on Saturday at Wilson Area High School. Shamel Gibson led the way with 22 points as the Warriors (5-6) snapped a two-game losing streak. Brayden Hosier led all scorers with 23 points for the Blue Bombers (10-1).
