Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
TechRadar
The world’s first fully wireless OLED TV is completely off the hook
Wireless TVs aren’t a completely sci-fi idea – LG is showing a 97-inch wireless OLED at CES 2023, where it’s one of the more attention-grabbing items in the company’s crowded booth. But far off in a quiet, isolated corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall is something perhaps more intriguing: a fully wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV.
hubpages.com
Best LED TVs 2023 - Top Rated Television Sets
In the world of televisions, LED backlighting has long been the industry leader. Every year, manufacturers introduce new LED TV models with a range of features. While OLED TV sets may have a slight edge in terms of picture quality in low light environments, LED TVs have a few notable advantages of their own.
makeuseof.com
The Best Home Audio Equipment at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is always a great showcase for what to expect for the year in home audio equipment, and the 2023 version was no different. We’re highlighting...
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle
This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Printers of 2023
With so many models to choose from, shopping for a home printer can be a daunting task. Should you buy an inkjet or a laser printer? An all-in-one that can scan, copy, and fax? What’s the difference between that $170 model and its $220 sibling?. We’re here to help....
electrek.co
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
knowtechie.com
How to stop accidentally turning on your iPhone flashlight
If you’re an iPhone user, you may have accidentally turned on your device’s flashlight once, twice, or multiple times. Not only does the tool rapidly drain your battery, but blinding the people around you isn’t a fun time for anyone. Or perhaps it is. Either way, a...
Apple will reportedly unveil at least 3 new Macs in March
One of the big surprises of the 2022 holiday season was the absence of new Macs from Apple. Until November, we expected the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in stores last year, featuring a more powerful version of the M2 chip. That never happened, and reports said Apple postponed the launch to 2023. An insider now claims that Apple will unveil at least three Macs in March, including the MacBook Pro upgrades we expected last year.
Android Authority
The JBL Bar 1300X is like a full surround sound system, but in a soundbar
It's a soundbar when you need it and a full surround system when you want a little more. The JBL Bar 1300X landed at CES 2023. This modular system has two detachable rear speakers for when you want that full surround experience. The soundbar goes for $1,700 and will be...
One electric car data point may reveal a major hurdle toward adoption
Early data from electric cars could shape broader adoption — and it could leave people without parking spots left behind. At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) in Las Vegas, industry representatives explained how governments and businesses can spur electric car adoption by providing adequate access to charging points. Adam Woolway, head of EV for parking space data provider Parkopedia, explained that current electric car owners charge at home around 80 percent of the time.
makeuseof.com
Jackery Reveals Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During CES 2023, Jackery, a well-known brand for offering green outdoor energy solutions, revealed two new portable solar generators. The Jackery 3000 Pro and Jackery 1500...
game-news24.com
On sale, LGs best 77-inch 4K OLED TV loses 889 and is bundled with Sennheiser soundbar before the winter sales 2023
Good deal news On sale, LGs best 77-inch 4K OLED TVs lose 889 and are bundled with Sennheiser soundbar before winter sales 2023. The son-video.com site offers a great promotional pack because it has the greatest 3K TV, the G2, the Sennheiser Avora Soudbar Max and a snorting bar. The weight has benefit from an increase of 889 dollars.
Digital Trends
The iPad is no laptop, but this neat software trick brings it close
The 10th Gen iPad is no longer just the iPad. It is now an expensive Apple tablet with loads of power under the hood and some bold computing dreams. Bold, because those computing accessories don’t come cheap, and neither does the tablet itself. Plus, a bunch of cool capabilities like Stage Manager are exclusive to the iPads with the M-series processors, because Apple says the A14 Bionic is not powerful enough.
What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From?
Here's a look at the history behind the Hyundai automaker, and what the brand's name actually means and stands for. The post What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
5 coolest automotive concepts at CES 2023
While CES is a place to find the latest in gadgets and gear for consumer electronics, communications and much more, it is also a huge automotive trade show. Because of this, many automotive makers come to CES to present their latest concept vehicles that may eventually become commercialized but often are just to show what technologies are being developed and may be many years off.
