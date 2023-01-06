Read full article on original website
WKTV
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
Saratogian
AG James and CFPB sue auto lender for cheating thousands of New Yorkers
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently sued Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders, for deceiving thousands of low-income New Yorkers into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit alleges that CAC pushed unaffordable loans onto tens of thousands of low-income consumers throughout the state without considering their ability to repay their loans in full. CAC misstated key terms on loan agreements, including the principal and interest amounts, and did not disclose thousands of dollars in credit charges.
NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down
A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
nysenate.gov
Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil "Rescue New York" 2023 Legislative Agenda
ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
gamblingnews.com
Senator Addabbo Talks about New York’s Three Newly Planned Casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board officially opened the process for three new full casino licenses. Several companies have already expressed interest in opening venues in prime locations, so competition is already heating up. Long-time gambling proponent Sen. Joseph Addabbo used the opportunity to discuss the process and share his insights on the future of gambling in New York State.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Cancer docs: NY’s new prescription rules threaten to interrupt patient care (Guest Opinion)
The following commentary is co-authored by Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, medical oncologist at New York Oncology Hematology, serving the Albany region, and secretary of its Board of Directors; Dr. Karen Tedesco, Medical Oncologist and vice president of the NYOH board; Dr. Tarek J. Sousou and Dr. Anthony J. Scalzo of Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, serving the Central New York region.
westsidenewsny.com
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities
On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
longislandbusiness.com
Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
