Medina, MN

Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
BIG LAKE, MN
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
COLD SPRING, MN
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week. The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday. The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
WAITE PARK, MN
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend

If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
EAGAN, MN
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Write-In Candidate to Be Sworn In On Rice City Council

RICE (WJON News) -- A write-in candidate from the November election will be officially sworn in as the newest Rice City Council member. Ken Nodo will take the oath of office during Tuesday's meeting. Nodo says he's no stranger to city government, having served on the council, as mayor and...
RICE, MN
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
BECKER, MN
Hilarious Moment Happens During Emotional Josh Allen Press Conference

Have you ever had your phone go off at a very inappropriate time? Most people have. Yesterday, it provided a little comic relief during a very heavy time. We've all been there. You're in a room and it's just about silent. Someone is giving a lecture or a speech and just about getting to the heavy moment. Then it happens. Someone's phone goes off and their crazy ringtone totally derails the entire thing.
BUFFALO, MN
