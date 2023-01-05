Read full article on original website
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week. The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday. The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
Did You Name Your Pet One of the Most Popular Names?
Pets. Whether you are a cat or a dog person, we all love our furry four legged friends. They are great companions, and in some cases, much better than some people. Well, you know what I mean. They are always happy to see you. People, not so much. Anyway, if...
One Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Iconic Rose Parade!
As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
Write-In Candidate to Be Sworn In On Rice City Council
RICE (WJON News) -- A write-in candidate from the November election will be officially sworn in as the newest Rice City Council member. Ken Nodo will take the oath of office during Tuesday's meeting. Nodo says he's no stranger to city government, having served on the council, as mayor and...
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
Hilarious Moment Happens During Emotional Josh Allen Press Conference
Have you ever had your phone go off at a very inappropriate time? Most people have. Yesterday, it provided a little comic relief during a very heavy time. We've all been there. You're in a room and it's just about silent. Someone is giving a lecture or a speech and just about getting to the heavy moment. Then it happens. Someone's phone goes off and their crazy ringtone totally derails the entire thing.
Open Letter To Twins: Please Don’t Sign Carlos Correa [OPINION]
Last season the Twins shocked the baseball world by signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a three year deal that essentially was a one-year deal thanks to an opt-out clause that Correa invoked post-haste after the season. Correa flirted with re-signing with the Twins but ultimately agreed to sign a long...
