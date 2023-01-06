Read full article on original website
Related
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
fullycrypto.com
Digital Currency Group Subject of Alleged Federal Probes
The Digital Currency Group is allegedly the target of federal probes concerning its relationship with one of its subsidiaries. Two U.S. entities are said to be looking into the dealings of the DGC and an unnamed subsidiary. The subsidiary is thought to be Genesis, which is in financial trouble. US...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...
Cameron Winklevoss calls for ouster of Barry Silbert as Gemini-Digital Currency Group feud intensifies
Winklevoss said DCG needs a new CEO so the two companies can settle their issues out of court.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
coingeek.com
US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
Coinbase will chop 20% of its staff in a 2nd round of big job cuts, as its boss blames 'unscrupulous actors' for putting pressure on crypto
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blamed "unscrupulous actors" for the headwinds facing the crypto market, a possible allusion to FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried.
Can crypto markets really get any worse? Industry experts say yes – and break down 3 worst-case scenarios for 2023
"Contagion takes a long time to fully play out and we expect that there are still some dominos to fall in 2023," one crypto executive told Insider.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
NASDAQ
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
decrypt.co
Genesis CEO Asks for More Time as Winklevoss Pressures Parent Company DCG
The CEO of crypto broker Genesis has asked for time to sort out its troubled lending unit as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces increasing pressure. Genesis halted withdrawals in November following the crash of crypto exchange FTX. And the platform owes high-yield savings product Gemini Earn $900 million.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
Comments / 0