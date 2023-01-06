ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fullycrypto.com

Digital Currency Group Subject of Alleged Federal Probes

The Digital Currency Group is allegedly the target of federal probes concerning its relationship with one of its subsidiaries. Two U.S. entities are said to be looking into the dealings of the DGC and an unnamed subsidiary. The subsidiary is thought to be Genesis, which is in financial trouble. US...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary

Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
coingeek.com

US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis

Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
NASDAQ

Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
decrypt.co

Genesis CEO Asks for More Time as Winklevoss Pressures Parent Company DCG

The CEO of crypto broker Genesis has asked for time to sort out its troubled lending unit as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces increasing pressure. Genesis halted withdrawals in November following the crash of crypto exchange FTX. And the platform owes high-yield savings product Gemini Earn $900 million.

