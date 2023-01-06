ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL
POLITICO

Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF.com

These US cities are ‘lightning capitals,’ report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
FOUR CORNERS, FL
flaglerlive.com

UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’

A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

2023 Safe Driving Resolution: Stay Calm, Drive On

Road rage and aggressive driving are the cause of serious incidents on our roadways. A compilation of statistics over seven years by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Auto Vantage found that 218 murders and 12,610 injuries were due to road rage. In South Florida, the NHTSA recorded...
University of Florida

“Ground” Yourself By Planting Florida Native Plants

Most gardeners everywhere enjoy the rewarding experience of being “grounded”, so to speak, by planting and maintaining beautiful garden spaces. And what better way to become grounded in our local environment than by including Florida’s native plants in our landscapes? The benefits of native plants are tremendous!
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE

