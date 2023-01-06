ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

wtae.com

Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase

Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS News

Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Schools has released this statement, "A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
WHEELING, WV
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case

Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report

A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart

A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

