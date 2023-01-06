Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase
Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
YAHOO!
Prosecution decision of Center Twp. police officer referred to state's attorney general
BEAVER – The decision to prosecute a Center Township officer accused of killing a good Samaritan last year will now be made by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office because of a conflict of interest concern. Latest police incident:Violent altercation involving Aliquippa police under review by city. Beaver County District...
beavercountyradio.com
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
Police chase in connection with homicide ends with crash at gas station
A police chase on Route 51 ended with a vehicle running into a BP gas station located near Woodruff Street. The chase was reportedly in connection with a homicide in Carrick yesterday morning, where a man was found shot with gunshot wounds to
CBS News
Police rush to Arsenal Middle School for reports of disorderly juvenile
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police were called to Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville on Monday morning for reports of a disorderly juvenile, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Zone 2 officers from Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Schools has released this statement, "A...
wtae.com
Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
Prosecutors ask to revoke bail of man arrested over weekend on gun charge
The motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said bond for Dwayne Thomas, 18, of Youngstown, should be revoked because of his arrest on gun and drug charges.
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
WFMJ.com
Sebring couple accused of striking girl, locking her in room, nailing window shut
A Sebring man and his girlfriend were put in jail over the weekend for allegedly locking a girl in her bedroom and nailing the windows shut. Samuel Sweely, 58, is the custodial parent of a female juvenile who was allegedly disciplined by being locked in her room at their West Ohio Avenue home.
17-year-old girl found shot in Pa. neighborhood: report
A shooting over the weekend has left a minor in the hospital. Late Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, reports said. According to Pittsburgh police, officers reported to the 6500 block of Deary Street after single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just...
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
Police were dispatched Sunday for two dogs left in an abandoned house.
Man accused of stabbing estranged wife to death in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes arrested
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who police said stabbed his estranged wife to death in her home in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood. Officials said 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald was arrested as he was driving north on I-79 near Morgantown, West Virginia. According to Pittsburgh police,...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
wccsradio.com
PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
