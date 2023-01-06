ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GasBuddy Projects Cheaper Gas Prices in 2023, Still Could hit $4 Gallon

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

Gas prices are finally expected to stabilize after volatile 2022.

The nationwide average is projected to drop 50 cents a gallon this year, but GasBuddy 's Patrick DeHaan warns $4 prices are still possible.

"Gas prices will likely start a more organized upward trend in late February as we start the transition to summer gasoline and demand goes up," he says.

"But all in all, 2023 is likely to be less expensive than what we saw in 2022."

Without increasing U.S. production, DeHaan expects prices will peak in June.

"Domestic U.S. oil production is now about 12.1 million barrels a day. It has continued to increase since President Biden was sworn into the White House, but the pace has slowed partially due to the fact that oil prices have struggled a bit as of late."

Because of the number of refineries and lower taxes, DeHaan says Texas drivers will continue to enjoy lower prices than other parts of the country.

Photo: Getty Images

