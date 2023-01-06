Creative License: Texas Rejects Thousands of Personalized Plates

Texans have a unique personality, and one of the ways they love to express it is through personalized license plates. The Texas DMV reports there are more than 253,000 registered vehicles with personalized plates now on state roadways. Drivers pay an extra fee for the right to have a snappy phrase or word on their plates for fellow drivers to figure out, but there are rules. For instance, Cosmo Kramer's infamous ASSMAN plates would not go here in Texas, even if he were a proctologist.

Texas regularly rejects thousands of personalized plates every year. In the first ten months of 2022, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down for various reasons. Under state code , plates can be rejected for vulgar, indecent or derogatory content, as well as for references to things like race, gender, sexual orientation, drugs, crime, law enforcement or the military. That also includes those who try to get around the system by misspelling words or substituting symbols.

Among the plates rejected in 2022: SHE MAD, BADAZZ, SAV4G3, ROADRG3, UR NEXXT, SADGRL, ASHOOOL, SNAZZY B, KONVICT, STONED1, STONERR, KSSTHIS, COKANE, SPICEGL, TOOTED, NO EFFS, N4KD, NF*GVN, GOT BUNS, JAN-6TH, F BDN, OLD MANS, FELLON, TOESUKR, VENGNC, SMKE*EM, 4MAGA, BYE@H8RZ , IM PSSD, UPRISE, FN FANCY , TX AF 1, URDONE4, SHITTYB, BLU BLLS, SKMYBLS, 69BLUE, and ST@NER.