Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
shoredailynews.com
General Assembly short session to get underway Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene today in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session. Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot. The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
Virginia lawyer dodged taxes using Chinese shell corporation, defrauded US military
A Newport News lawyer who sat on the state bar's disciplinary committee dodged over $800,000 in taxes and defrauded the U.S. military by passing off Chinese-manufactured supplies as American-made.
WTOP
Are you lonesome tonight? Study finds DC the ‘loneliest’ city in America
One is the loneliest number, and a study alleges that living alone is enough to dub D.C. the loneliest city in the U.S. Alexandria, Virginia, trails D.C. as the third-loneliest city after St. Louis, while Richmond, Virginia, comes in fourth place and Baltimore 10th, according to rankings put together by the Chamber of Commerce, which provides digital resources to small businesses.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas
January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) says a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.
WJLA
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Virginia
Virginia is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Virginia!
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973
NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
WSLS
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
kyma.com
Fmr. Congresswoman Giffords releases statement on Tucson shooting 12 years later
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement following the 12th anniversary of the Tucson shooting. During a "Congress on Your Corner" event, a gunman shot Giffords and 18 others at a Tucson Safeway store. As a result, six people had died while 12 others sustained injuries, including Giffords.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
azpm.org
Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens
Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Comments / 0