Virginia State

Inside Nova

Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group

It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

General Assembly short session to get underway Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene today in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session. Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot. The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.
VIRGINIA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: January 2023

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
TUCSON, AZ
WTOP

Are you lonesome tonight? Study finds DC the ‘loneliest’ city in America

One is the loneliest number, and a study alleges that living alone is enough to dub D.C. the loneliest city in the U.S. Alexandria, Virginia, trails D.C. as the third-loneliest city after St. Louis, while Richmond, Virginia, comes in fourth place and Baltimore 10th, according to rankings put together by the Chamber of Commerce, which provides digital resources to small businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJLA

Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
MARYLAND STATE
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973

NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Fmr. Congresswoman Giffords releases statement on Tucson shooting 12 years later

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement following the 12th anniversary of the Tucson shooting. During a "Congress on Your Corner" event, a gunman shot Giffords and 18 others at a Tucson Safeway store. As a result, six people had died while 12 others sustained injuries, including Giffords.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground

Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens

Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
TUCSON, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

