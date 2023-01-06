Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
DGA and PGA Noms Preview: Will Steven Spielberg and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fly Toward Oscars?
The Oscar races for best picture, director and the four acting categories will be put into focus. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the SAG Awards will kick things off with their unveiling of its nominees in film and television (Variety has shared its final predictions). Afterward, the Directors Guild of America will reveal the five directorial achievements for this year’s upcoming 75th ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, the day before the BAFTA Awards. You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, even with the BAFTA snub from the longlist. This year, Spielberg, who...
5 celebrities who are over the Golden Globes: Tom Cruise, Brendan Fraser, more
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are filled with dramas — and I’m not talking about “The Fabelmans” and “Tár.” This time it’s real-life celebs who are causing a stir. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the loony international journalism group that puts on the show) was eviscerated in 2021 when it was revealed it didn’t have a single black voter out of 87 members, a horde of stars angrily denounced the awards show. One returned his trophies, others called the organization corrupt and sexist, while another recently revisited his past allegations that a former HFPA member groped him years ago at an...
Red, Kitty, And Bob Reunite In ‘That ’90s Show’ Sneak Peek
That ’90s Show is set to premiere this month on Netflix and fans are getting excited. Netflix has been releasing several sneak peek promos featuring some of the old and new cast. The show’s premise is that Red and Kitty Foreman are back and letting their grandchildren hang in their iconic basement.
Best Picture Oscar: How will box office play into this year’s race, if at all?
With 2022 behind us and the Oscars nominations just a few weeks away, it’s time to address an ongoing concern that’s come up a few times in recent months. It’s something that we can explore further now that James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” have been released, because oddly, they’re polar opposites when it comes to the topic: Will a movie’s success or failure at the box office have any sort of impact or effect on its chances to either get nominated or win Best Picture on Oscar night? Before we get too deeply into this...
Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour
Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
'M3GAN' Slayyys Box Office With $30 Million Opening Weekend
Everyone’s buzzing over M3GAN which slayyyed the box office with a $30 million opening weekend as the biggest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele‘s Nope. The bonkers Horror smash exploded onto social media with a hilariously chaotic marketing campaign featuring M3GAN–the murderous doll at the center of the mayhem–doing TikTok dances in a now iconic scene that trended for weeks.
‘Babylon’s’ Li Jun Li on Anna May Wong and Representation in Hollywood Then and Now
In “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle’s film about silent-era Hollywood stars who burned as brightly as they, sadly, did briefly, Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu, a singer, dancer, actor and sometime title card writer whose ability to make an entrance — even in the midst of the most decadent bacchanal you’ve ever seen — enables her to steal scenes from co-stars like Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Inspired by the real life and career of Chinese American actress Anna May Wong, Li worked closely with writer-director Chazelle to pay tribute to the Hollywood trailblazer while ensuring that she blazes a...
Comments / 0