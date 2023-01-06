ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina county wants state Supreme Court to pass on tax dispute

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week. Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal. ...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
dallasexpress.com

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger

The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
TEXAS STATE

