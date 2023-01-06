Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Related
Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers
The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to establish the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.” Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida’s Stop WOKE Act in limbo amid federal court battle
Florida's Stop WOKE Act is still facing a contest in federal court. For now, state officials are fighting to have the law in effect while it goes through the process, but its opponents want to keep the law paused.
Appeals court rules against transgender Florida man in bathroom case
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district's policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional.
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?
President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people. The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.
'Gentleman in every sense of the word' | Georgia Appeals Court judge dies after hospital stay
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge died unexpectedly on Saturday, the Court said, after a "short hospital stay." The Court did not specify the exact cause of death for Judge Clyde Reese. A statement from the Court said its judges are "deeply saddened" by Reese's death, and described it as unexpected.
Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides
Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all nonunanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago. The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana,...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
North Carolina county wants state Supreme Court to pass on tax dispute
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week. Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal. ...
AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden...
Florida district court rejects Parkland parents’ request
Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg seek to pursue a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson and Sunrise Tactical Supply.
SC’s 6-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, state Supreme Court rules
The S.C. Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision means the state’s previous abortion law limiting the procedure at about 20 weeks stays in effect for now.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
North Carolina state Supreme Court assigns new judge to school spending case
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court this week assigned a new judge to take over the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order to replace Judge Michael Robinson with Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons, Jr. The move followed a...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger
The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
‘If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It’: Kagan and Other Justices Skeptical About Expanding Rules for Shielding Files Under Attorney-Client Privilege
A new year of Supreme Court oral arguments kicked off on Monday with In Re Grand Jury, a dispute about the extent to which the attorney-client privilege can allow a law firm to withhold client documents from grand jury subpoenas. A law firm’s right to keep its communications with clients...
State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment
In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]
Comments / 1