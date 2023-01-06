ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Quiet Hiring Is Here, But What is it and How Does it Impact Employees?

In anticipation of a further economic downturn, workplaces in 2023 are expected to meet their business needs in part through a practice called quiet hiring, according to CNBC. Quiet hiring means recruiting short-term contractors and shifting internal responsibilities, human resources expert Emily Rose McRae told CNBC. “In a lot of...
Observer

The Creator Economy Was Oversold

This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. After years of hype, the Creator Economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them. While today’s...
Observer

Was Celsius a Massive Scam from the Start?

This article originally appeared in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. On Thursday January 5, New York State attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit against former Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky, charging that he defrauded tens of thousands of customers by promising them unrealistic returns on their investments, while investing their money in highly risky activities that were never disclosed.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy