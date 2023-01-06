Read full article on original website
Observer
Microsoft Plans a $10 Billion Stake in ChatGPT Owner OpenAI to Take on Google in Search
Microsoft is in talks to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, in a funding round that will value the company at $29 billion, tech news site Semafor reported on Jan. 9. The news confirmed earlier reports about OpenAI’s latest private-market valuation, which is double what it was...
Observer
Quiet Hiring Is Here, But What is it and How Does it Impact Employees?
In anticipation of a further economic downturn, workplaces in 2023 are expected to meet their business needs in part through a practice called quiet hiring, according to CNBC. Quiet hiring means recruiting short-term contractors and shifting internal responsibilities, human resources expert Emily Rose McRae told CNBC. “In a lot of...
Observer
Rebekah Brooks Reportedly to Become CEO of News Corp a Decade After the Phone Hacking Scandal
Rebekah Brooks, the CEO of News UK, is set to take over as News Corp’s CEO if and when the its reunification with Fox Corp. is complete, the Daily Beast reported. Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp, proposed the merger with his son’s company last year, but major shareholders aren’t on board.
Observer
The Creator Economy Was Oversold
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. After years of hype, the Creator Economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them. While today’s...
US stocks turn higher on optimism that inflation will cool further and allow the Fed to ease tightening
JPMorgan analysts said the most likely scenario for Thursday's December CPI report is for the reading to come in around consensus views.
Observer
Was Celsius a Massive Scam from the Start?
This article originally appeared in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. On Thursday January 5, New York State attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit against former Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky, charging that he defrauded tens of thousands of customers by promising them unrealistic returns on their investments, while investing their money in highly risky activities that were never disclosed.
