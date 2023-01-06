ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianalottery.com

$8.9 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in December With Another $900,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $19 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $8.9 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during December, highlighted by a Mega Millions match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $900,000, and scratch-off players claimed over $19 million in cash prizes during December.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions

Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianalottery.com

Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16

BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet

Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy