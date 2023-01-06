Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
louisianalottery.com
$8.9 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in December With Another $900,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $19 Million
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $8.9 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during December, highlighted by a Mega Millions match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $900,000, and scratch-off players claimed over $19 million in cash prizes during December.
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions
Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
louisianalottery.com
Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16
BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
Louisiana Life Span Shocking When Compared To Rest Of America
Here in Louisiana we love our deep-fried foods and King Cakes which doesn't lend itself to a healthy lifestyle. Our lifespan is influenced by a variety of factors, including luck, food, activity, and genetics. But did you know your location can play a big part as well?. According to a...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
cw39.com
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner
Lottery fever is raging across Louisiana and the rest of the nation this morning. The lure of easy money has been slowly building into the nation's consciousness over the past few weeks as both multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have seen their top cash prizes grow. The Powerball...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0