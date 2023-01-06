Cowboys vs. Commanders GAMEDAY Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?

The Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys today at FedEx Field.

Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys today at FedEx Field.

A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title , meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft .

Washington fell out of playoff contention following last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. A Commanders win would be their eighth victory of the season and stop Dallas' division title dreams.

Sunday's loss was quarterback Carson Wentz' first game back after breaking his finger on Oct. 13. Wentz threw three interceptions and accumulated just 143 passing yards while completing only 16 of 28 passes. Coach Ron Rivera has decided to bench Wentz and start rookie Sam Howell vs. Dallas.

Against the Browns, Washington's defense gave up more than 300 yards for the fourth time in five games. The Commanders will have their hands full with quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver CeeDee Lamb and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

A bright spot on Washington's offense is running back Brian Robinson. Through 12 games, Robinson has rushed for 797 yards and three total touchdowns. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also having a successful season: with 74 receptions, 1,117 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (7-8-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

ODDS: The Commanders are 7-point underdogs vs. the Cowboys

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 4:25 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Does coach Ron Rivera have regrets about starting Wentz in the loss to Cleveland?

“No, because to me it was always about winning and that it was in our hands," Rivera said."We controlled our destiny basically and that's the truth of the matter... I was relatively optimistic in terms of dealing with what Carson could do. It's the decision that was made because I felt we needed a little something, after going that stretch of three games 0-2-1.”

