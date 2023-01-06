ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Leads Rookies in All-Star Voting

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC GRIND OUT TOUGH LOSS VS. GRIZZLIES

"Trailing by 17 with just over five minutes to go, the Magic put together an 17-6 run to make it a two-possession game where Orlando was down by just six points. But Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. had other ideas.

"Morant and Jackson won the game tonight for the Grizzlies with each of them scoring 30+ in the win. Magic rookie Paolo Banchero also chipped in 30 of his own, a team-high for Orlando."

2. PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Banchero's 212,417 votes ranks the most among rookies, but there is likely zero chance he'll be able to chase any of the top four, who all have over two million votes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led their respective conferences as the only players with over three million votes.

3. SHAEDON SHARPE JOINS DUNK CONTEST

According to ESPN, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is the first player announced to be participating in the Dunk Contest, which takes place on Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

4. FRIDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

