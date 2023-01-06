To Manchester for the Weekend? It’s No Climate Sin

With the new year certain to bring many surprises, here is a nifty one for aviation buffs: At some point in 2023, a passenger plane fueled by used cooking oil and fat will fly to New York from London. The airline is Virgin Atlantic and its use of newfangled “safe aviation fuel” aboard one of the company’s Boeing 787 aircraft will give that journey the distinction of being the world’s first net zero transatlantic flight.andamp;nbsp;

In a press release, the airline’s chief, Shai Weiss, said: “Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural flight in 1984 was to New York and today it continues to be one of our most popular routes. It will be an honor to pave the way for this important business and leisure route to become even more sustainable.”

Mr. Weiss added that Virgin Atlantic has the “collective ambition of net zero by 2050.” Yet I mention all of this as part of a gentle invocation to ignore all the climate noise and while away a weekend at Manchester. Is it not flirting with frivolity to jet off to “the original modern city” (as the tourism bureau puts it) when these days even driving to work in a car that is not a Tesla can lead to accusations of leaving too heavy a carbon footprint? Well, yes —andamp;nbsp;but also, so what?andamp;nbsp;

With the Covid pandemic years still casting a pall over the travel industry and with prices for things like hotel rooms and airplane tickets on a generally upward trajectory, it might seem wiser to stay closer to home. Certainly the self-proclaimed eco-warriors would prefer that you did.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Recently the New York Times published “36 Hours in Essaouira,” a tip sheet of sorts about how to maximize one’s time in that historic city. It was greeted by more than one commenter throwing the guilt faster than a Jewish mother whose son has skipped three consecutive Rosh Hashanah dinners. They excoriated the newspaper for encouraging what they perceive as socially irresponsible and environmentally reckless travel.andamp;nbsp;

Nobody wants to be branded a feckless polluter, but forgoing travel is neither solution nor absolution. Giving up on getting about means, in effect, surrendering to the climate cops without a fight. Whether it is helping the elephants in Thailand or getting a room in Tel Aviv , responsible tourism has both social and economic value. Companies like Virgin Atlantic are showing that there is a way to balance travel with sustainability, and changes will come.andamp;nbsp;

In the meantime, if you want to go to Morocco for a weekend, you won’t get there by walking. Ditto for Manchester, which is to London what Boston is to New York City: more northerly, less large, and if in some ways less sophisticated, in others more mysterious.andamp;nbsp;

Manchester is the world’s first industrialized city, and one that has made its mark on the globe. First finding widespread fame as the heart of the Industrial Revolution, the city has an impressive pedigree in accomplishments political, musical, and athletic. Manchester’s soccer teams (they insist on calling it football), Manchester United F.C. and Manchester City F.C., are legendary. Also, Manchester is said to be the birthplace of vegetarianism, women’s suffrage, and thermodynamics.andamp;nbsp;

Gracious Victorian architecture, converted industrial warehouses and canals, and youthful energy make Manchester bubble with northern promise. This is the city where bands like the Smiths, Oasis, Joy Division, and the Stone Roses broke out. Any fan of modern British pop music will thrill to city streets that inspired the lyrics of Morrissey, and Mancunians take their musical legacy seriously: Behind the entrance of the former Hacienda nightclub, near a man-made canal that dates from the heyday of the cotton industry, there is an oversized and elongated plaque that notes the famous acts that performed there: Simple Minds, New Order, Thompson Twins, and Madonna, to name a few.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Musical heritage is something upon which one can reflect over a crisp drink, perhaps — which you can easily do at Manchester Three Rivers Gin , a gin “school” tucked into a disused railway in the Green Quarter. Up to 30 people at a time can now take part in the experience, which allows guests to learn about how they distill each bottle on site, and then produce their very own bottle of flavored gin to take home.

Manchester is a compact city with roots that stretch back to ancient Roman times. Explore it with John Consterdine of Manchester Taxi Tours and you will drink in the architecture and feast on the stories on a whistle-stop, two-hour tour of the city from the comfort of a traditional black cab. Or slow down and soak up some wonderful murals with one of Hayley Flynn’s street art tours .andamp;nbsp;

Speaking of feasting, worth a mention is Mackie Mayor , the former meat market on Swan Street. It was brought back to life, Quincy Market-style, a few years ago and is a lively spot to enjoy modern British fare with flair: The fish and chips I had here was better than anything I ever had in London.

The last time I touched down at Manchester was just before the pandemic. A weekend was not enough time to fit everything in, but it was a healthy start. Another jaunt could soon be in order, because there is always much percolating . In June, say, the Factory International , a major cultural venue designed by Rem Koolhaas, will open.andamp;nbsp;

Spring is also the perfect time to explore England’s scenic Peak District, about an hour out of town and the site of stunning Chatsworth House , built in the 1560s and home to the duke and duchess of Devonshire. Afternoon tea within the estate at The Flying Childers, with scones and such served in a three-tiered stand, is a civilized, slow-food delight. On another treat note, in nearby Bakewell you can make your own Bakewell tart . Although I could never be a contestant on “The Great British Bake Off,” the tart I cooked up was not half bad.

In fact, I would gladly grab a seat on the next flight to Manchester from JFK if it meant getting back to the kitchen that turns out those scrumptious Bakewells — and before the carbon footprint police start with me, I would kindly redirect them to Washington.