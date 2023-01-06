Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Historic House speaker showdown highlighted matters of race and representation
As protracted voting for speaker of the House ground Congress to a standstill for multiple days this week, race and history permeated debate over who can best reflect the will of the American electorate on the Hill. Democrats and Republicans alike centered Black lawmakers as officials discussed the importance of representation.
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden's personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden's attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at the...
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
NPR's Dwane Brown speaks with Fernando García of the Border Network for Human Rights about the Biden administration's new U.S.-Mexico border policy.
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead
After fifteen rounds of voting, House Republicans finally got Kevin McCarthy as their House Speaker. We look at what that means moving forward, in taking on the work that Congress must undertake. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's...
Democrats' new primary calendar isn't quite a done deal, as complications arise
A newly proposed Democratic primary calendar that would end the 40-year tradition of Iowa and New Hampshire voting first is hitting a snag, though party officials are confident it can be overcome. Two of the five states that would be in the new early window — Georgia and New Hampshire...
A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
Ex-NC Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November after three Senate...
New nation, new ideas: A study finds immigrants out-innovate native-born Americans
Sergey Brin, co-founder Google; Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft; Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood actress who, quite incredibly, was also a pioneering inventor behind Wi-Fi and bluetooth; Elon Musk; Chien-Shiung Wu, who helped America build the first atom bomb; Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone; James Naismith, the inventor of basketball; Nikola Tesla, one of the most important minds behind the creation of electricity and radio.
Protestors in Iran are determined to be heard despite crackdowns
The Iranian government carried out two executions over the weekend, prompting more international condemnations over its attempt to crush several months of anti-government protests. But as NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, Iranians are determined to be heard, despite the ongoing crackdown and official attempts to cut off internet access. PETER KENYON,...
Exclusive: New Biden student loan plan unveiled amid agency funding crisis
The Biden administration is unveiling an ambitious new student loan repayment program today that will be more generous, flexible and forgiving than previous plans — but it's unclear how or when the administration will be able to fully implement it. The U.S. Department of Education says proposed updates to...
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
President Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time as president on Sunday, stopping in El Paso, Texas, on his way to Mexico. The visit comes after two years of back-and-forth with Republicans over the Biden administration's immigration policy. Republican state officials and the Biden administration are sparring...
President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office
Host Leila Fadel discusses the news of several classified documents being discovered at President Biden's private office in Washington DC with former Federal Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack.
South Carolina U.S. House district ruled racial gerrymander
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
