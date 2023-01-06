ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Missoula

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOULA, MT
etxview.com

Uptick in accidental 911 calls at western Montana ski areas

Officials are reporting an uptick in accidental 911 calls coming from western Montana ski areas. Skiers at both the Whitefish Mountain Resort and the Discovery Ski Area have been sending out accidental 911 calls in recent months, attributable to a new cellphone safety feature intended to detect car crashes and send out emergency “SOS” notifications.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
LOLO, MT
mtpr.org

The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies

Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula seeks clothing for history display

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host an event called History Head to Toe to show off clothing representing people and time. Clothing can be vintage, recreations, or something that represents modern history. The event takes place on Feb. 23. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Corvallis School District having 2-hour delay

CORVALLIS, Mont. - The Corvallis School District is having a 2-hour start delay due to dangerous road conditions. According to a Facebook post from Corvallis School District #1, school will be beginning at 10:30 a.m. with buses scheduled two hours later than usual.
CORVALLIS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

'Tonight was Tevin's night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate

HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need

DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
DILLON, MT

