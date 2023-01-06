Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, January 7, 2023
Chad Colby shares highlights from the Consumer Electronic Show, where this year ag equipment was on display. Mary-Thomas Hart, Chief Counsel, NCBA joins Mike to discuss the new WOTUS rule. Mary-Thomas shares why the WOTUS rule is important, differences in National or State regulations, also, the new rule creates a case-by-case regulation and how these rules will impact agriculture.
msn.com
With China, America faces a preparedness crisis
The continuing erosion of America’s manufacturing capacity and its deepening dependence on China pose unacceptable risks to our nation’s health, prosperity, capacity for self-defense, and ability to support friends and allies. Although these dangers are more widely acknowledged today than they were only a few years ago, the steps taken to address them thus far have been insufficient. A more comprehensive and coordinated approach is urgently required.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Immigrants (migrants) becoming U.S. citizens at a higher rate, according to recent research
The Migration Policy website states that about 84.8 million people are immigrants and U.S.-born children, which equates to 26 percent of the U.S. population, based on the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) (source).
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
White House hopeful war with China over Taiwan 'never comes to pass': report
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he believes war with China over Taiwan can be avoided even as tensions remain high in the region.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
Washington Examiner
South Korea to develop 'stealthy drones' and 'drone killer system'
South Korea will speed up development of stealth drones this year, according to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s team, in response to North Korea's threats. “[Yoon] called for accelerating the development of stealthy drones this year and quickly establishing a drone killer system," press secretary Kim Eun-hye said Wednesday.
msn.com
Taiwan Wants to Join WTO Talks on China’s Protest Against US Chip Sanctions
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has asked to join discussions centered on China’s protest against US chip sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seeking a voice on a debate that could have ramifications for the global chip industry. Most Read from Bloomberg. The island has formally requested a seat at the...
More than 30 million people now call Texas home, U.S. census estimates show
Texas is now home to more than 30 million people, according to recently-released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Former U.S. Marine Was Paid $100K+ to Train Chinese Pilots, Indictment Says
A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian
msn.com
What the Rioters in Brazil Learned From Americans
We memorize its opening sentences in school, throw quotes from it into speeches, and generally treat the American Declaration of Independence as a familiar source of reliable tropes. But when it was published in 1776, the declaration was a radical document, and its language inspired other radical documents. In 1789, French revolutionaries published the Declaration of the Rights of Man, declaring that “men are born and remain free and equal in rights.” In 1804, the leaders of the Haitian slave rebellion proclaimed the Haitian Declaration of Independence, vowing that “in the end we must live independent or die.”
