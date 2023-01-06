A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian

