Louisville, KY

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-13, 0-4 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST at the KFC! Yum Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

- Scoring :

- Rebounding :

- Defense :

- Ball Handling :

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 14.8 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 21 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 76-67 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 11 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 78-65 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Louisville 70.

(Photo of Sydney Curry: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

