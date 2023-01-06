Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-13, 0-4 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST at the KFC! Yum Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
- Team Leaders:
- Scoring :
- Rebounding :
- Defense :
- Ball Handling :
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 14.8 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 21 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 76-67 in favor of Wake Forest.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 11 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 78-65 in favor of Wake Forest.
- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Louisville 70.
