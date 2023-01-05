ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
MMAmania.com

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
hiphop-n-more.com

Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)

Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
worldboxingnews.net

Jaron Ennis stays unbeaten, faces Errol Spence or Keith Thurman

Jaron Ennis will fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman after remaining undefeated in the co-main event of Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia. The rising welterweight star, known as “Boots,” can boast a 30-0 C.V. with 27 knockouts following a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian.
Boxing Scene

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats

Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
ng-sportingnews.com

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia results: 'Tank' wins via TKO, prepares for potential Ryan Garcia fight

Digging deep into his arsenal, Gervonta Davis battled back and took down a very game Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday to retain the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. "Tank" won via ninth-round TKO as 19,000-plus, including family and friends, cheered him on inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Garcia couldn't see following a Davis onslaught in the eighth. Davis earned his 26th win via knockout in 28 fights.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis Is “The One”

By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night, January 7th, at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis started a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) by way of technical knockout.
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis to Ryan Garcia: “I’ll break your face”

By Matt Lieberman: WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis sent a warning to Ryan Garcia today on social media, letting him know that he’ll smash his face. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) took issue with a comment Ryan recently made on social media in which he called him “slow” and said he would knock him out if they were ever to fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Alycia Baumgardner Is One Win Away From A Crowning Achievement

By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature on the Amanda Serrano – Erika Cruz card, unified WBC, WBO, IBF super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will attempt to add the final piece to her super featherweight strap collection when she faces Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs) on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.

