MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
MMAmania.com
Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)
Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
worldboxingnews.net
Jaron Ennis stays unbeaten, faces Errol Spence or Keith Thurman
Jaron Ennis will fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman after remaining undefeated in the co-main event of Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia. The rising welterweight star, known as “Boots,” can boast a 30-0 C.V. with 27 knockouts following a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia scorecards lopsided in Gervonta’s favor
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was surprisingly WAY ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the ninth round stoppage of his opponent Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. With the way the judges...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats
Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant & David Benavidez trade trash talk ahead of March fight
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and David Benavidez traded trash talk today on Instagram ahead of their fight on a still determined date in March. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he wants to break Plant’s face when he gets him in the ring. Benavidez let Plant...
ng-sportingnews.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia results: 'Tank' wins via TKO, prepares for potential Ryan Garcia fight
Digging deep into his arsenal, Gervonta Davis battled back and took down a very game Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday to retain the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. "Tank" won via ninth-round TKO as 19,000-plus, including family and friends, cheered him on inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Garcia couldn't see following a Davis onslaught in the eighth. Davis earned his 26th win via knockout in 28 fights.
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis Is “The One”
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night, January 7th, at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis started a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) by way of technical knockout.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis to Ryan Garcia: “I’ll break your face”
By Matt Lieberman: WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis sent a warning to Ryan Garcia today on social media, letting him know that he’ll smash his face. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) took issue with a comment Ryan recently made on social media in which he called him “slow” and said he would knock him out if they were ever to fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Alycia Baumgardner Is One Win Away From A Crowning Achievement
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature on the Amanda Serrano – Erika Cruz card, unified WBC, WBO, IBF super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will attempt to add the final piece to her super featherweight strap collection when she faces Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs) on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
