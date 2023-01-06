Read full article on original website
WVU shares May 2023 commencement schedule
Although students just returned to campus to take on a new semester, some have graduation on the mind. West Virginia University announced Friday that its May 2023 commencement weekend will take place May 12-14. Any graduates interested in participating in the ceremonies are required to register with their school or...
WVU reminds campus community of winter weather policies
As West Virginia University kicked off its spring semester on Monday, students returned to campus facing chilly weather conditions. As a reminder for the campus community, school officials shared the University’s winter weather policies for students and employees on Friday. All decisions regarding weather closures or cancellations will be...
Monongalia County Courthouse
WVU men's hoops fails to find footing in 76-62 loss to No. 3 Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers hosted the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night with a sellout crowd at the Coliseum. WVU struggled to score, resulting in a 76-62 loss. Jimmy Bell scored from the post after winning the tipoff to get WVU on the board first. The Mountaineers were feeding off the crowd’s energy early on Saturday night.
