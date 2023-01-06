Trenton Straight is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum. He is a senior journalism student minoring in English from Charleston, West Virginia. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO