How national college football media see Georgia-TCU CFP championship game and score picks

A nine-year-old boy told his mom he hopes his best friend, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, wins the National Football Championship Monday. Many Georgia Bulldog fans are hoping for a win on the football field Monday against TCU, but nine-year-old Brooks Teehan told his mom, Jessica Cash, that he hopes his best friend, Stetson Bennett, would take home the win.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO