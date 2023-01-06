Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies from cancer at age 58

Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli, who during his career earned 59 caps for Italy, has died.

Vialli was 58 and died from pancreatic cancer, the Italian soccer federation confirmed Friday.

According to a story from Reuters, Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was told a year later that he was free from the disease. However, the illness returned in 2021, Vialli announced at the time.

“I know that I probably will not die of old age, I hope to live as long as possible, but I feel much more fragile than before,” Vialli said in a Netflix documentary aired in March 2022.

Vialli had planned to join the Italian national team at the World Cup championship last month but was too ill.

He announced he would not be attending the championship because he needed to focus on overcoming a new phase of his disease.

During his career, Vialli played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea. He played for Italy’s national team from 1985-1992, making 59 appearances and scoring 16 goals, according to The Associated Press.

Vialli ended his playing career while also managing Chelsea, leading the London club to FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup titles.

He continued to live in London after moving on from Chelsea into TV commentary and other ventures, the AP reported.

