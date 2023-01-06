(West Manchester, OH)--A mother potentially saved her daughter’s life after seeing an active fire in their house on their camera system Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 200 block of Banta Road near West Manchester. A 23-year-old daughter was sleeping inside the home and was unaware of the active fire. The mother was alerted by a camera system that had been installed in their house. West Manchester Fire reported visible smoke when they arrived. They were able to awaken and evacuate the daughter. There was extensive damage to the house. There’s no word on how it started.

WEST MANCHESTER, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO