WRBI Radio
Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County
— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
1017thepoint.com
(West Manchester, OH)--A mother potentially saved her daughter’s life after seeing an active fire in their house on their camera system Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 200 block of Banta Road near West Manchester. A 23-year-old daughter was sleeping inside the home and was unaware of the active fire. The mother was alerted by a camera system that had been installed in their house. West Manchester Fire reported visible smoke when they arrived. They were able to awaken and evacuate the daughter. There was extensive damage to the house. There’s no word on how it started.
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia
The death of a missing Middletown man has been determined accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Man dies after Post Road house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
WIBC.com
Nearly Ten People Injured in Ripley County Crash, One Man Arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man accused of drunk driving was arrested Saturday night in southeast Indiana. State police say Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, caused a crash in northern Ripley County. At the intersection of State Roads 48 and 129, police say Palmer drove his SUV into the path of a truck and the truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV. That caused the truck to overturn.
Mother saves daughter after seeing fire on home cameras in Preble Co.
WEST MANCHESTER — A mother potentially saved her daughter’s life after seeing an active fire in their house on their camera system Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 200 block of Banta Road in West Manchester at around 1:50 p.m. after receiving reports that there was an active fire inside a home, Preble County Dispatch told News Center 7.
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
peakofohio.com
Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
1017thepoint.com
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO SIX YEARS
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced Monday in Wayne Superior Court II to six years in prison for arson. David Wendel was arrested last May after a garage fire damaged multiple structures on South West 3rd Street in Richmond. Wendel was convicted of sexual battery back in 201 7. One year of his six-year sentence for the arson was suspended Monday. He’s in the Wayne County Jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
Current Publishing
Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building
A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
dayton.com
4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy
Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
