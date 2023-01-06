Read full article on original website
Best hair clipper for fades
Fade haircuts are among the most fashionable styles today. If you're a barber or want to give yourself a cut, you need to have the skills to produce a top-quality fade base, but you should also have the best tools possible to do so.
Best gel eye mask
Part therapeutic device and part beauty tool, gel eye masks can relieve a nagging headache or simply help you unwind. These squishable, flexible masks are filled with liquid or soft beads, able to be frozen, chilled, or even microwaved. Once they reach your preferred temperature, apply the mask to your face and let it work its magic.
Best drugstore shampoo for curly hair
Curly hair needs to be moisturized and cleaned without stripping natural oils. Finding shampoos that won't dry hair out while providing protection and nourishment can be difficult, especially when you're on a budget. Shampoo contains many ingredients, some...
Best superfood powder
Nutrient-rich superfoods such as blueberries, kale and avocado are known for packing an extra-healthy punch. Superfood powders convert these foods into an easy-to-use form you can add to recipes and beverages to help get more fruits and veggies into your diet.
Best heated massager
If that knot in your neck, back or shoulders just won't go away, and since it's not always feasible to book a massage appointment on the fly, consider a heated massager. Heated massagers are designed to soothe aches...
Best Maybelline lipstick
Changing up your lipstick can transform your look, so have plenty of fun with the various shades and finishes. Maybelline lipsticks are some of the best to experiment with because they're available in such a wide color range and boast affordable price tags.
What tech products are best for seniors?
Technology isn't just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.
Best dip belt
Has your workout routine stopped giving you the results you're after? The best way to bust out of a fitness plateau is to increase the intensity of your workout, not its frequency. With a dip belt, you can increase the weight when you do exercises such as squats and dips to give you more of a challenge.
Best laxative for kids
Constipation can happen to any child. It is hard for parents to see their child uncomfortable from the pain and pressure that constipation causes. Children's laxatives are a safe and effective way to bring relief and get your child feeling better.
Best freestanding punching bag
Whether you are looking to lose weight, release aggression or both, boxing, kickboxing and martial arts are impactful exercises that burn calories, strengthen muscles and tone the body. Freestanding punching bags are ideal for anyone who does not have time...
Best pushup bar
If you're looking to make some gains and be physically fit but don't have the luxury of a membership or an at-home gym, a pushup bar may be the perfect thing to help with a healthy routine. Pushup bars are easy to stow away and take up minimal space while in use. They can improve posture, increase core strength and build muscle by elevating your upper body.
Best weightlifting equipment
Weightlifting does more than build muscle and burn fat. It may boost energy, increase flexibility and reduce your risk of injury in other sports or exercises. Active people often invest in home weightlifting equipment so they won't interrupt their progress if they can't get to the gym. The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell, for example, is a space-savvy weight set that lets users lift up to 90 pounds.
13 products for people who think winter is the best season of the year
If you can’t get enough of the year’s most festive season, these winter products are for you. From wool socks to gingerbread mixes, we have it all.
How to Wash Your Face Like a Dermatologist, Straight From a Board-Certified Derm
A clean, healthy face doesn't have to be complicated.
8 solutions for side-of-foot pain you may not have thought of
Our feet can take a lot of punishment throughout our day-to-day lives. For some people, jobs that require a lot of standing and physical activity can lead to overuse injuries. For others, physical activity and sports can lead to chronic foot pain.
