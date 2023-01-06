BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.

10 HOURS AGO