Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals vs Ravens wild-card round info
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens again this Sunday at Paycor Stadium in a wild-card round matchup. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18, ensuring they would have a home playoff game with no coin toss required. This weekend, the teams play again on Sunday Night Football. ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick texted Justin Turner to convince him to join Red Sox
Having spent the last 23 years as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has become close to the heart of much of "Red Sox Nation." The 70-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion apparently has enough influence to convince some MLB players -- namely two-time All-Star Justin Turner -- that "Beantown" is a great place to call your home city. Turner appeared on MLB Network's "High Heat" on Tuesday and described how Belichick convinced him to join the Boston Red Sox this offseason.
