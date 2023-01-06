ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Genesis owner DCG has closed its wealth management unit as the crypto giant battles a stream of troubles

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0I41_0k5WKBn200
DCG's decision to shutter its wealth unit comes on the same day its parent company Genesis announced layoffs.

(Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Crypto giant Digital Currency Group has shut its wealth management unit, reports said Thursday.
  • Troubles have mounted for DCG units after FTX's collapse, which shook faith in the crypto industry.
  • Its brokerage Genesis has made big layoffs, and it faces calls to repay $900 million to Gemini customers.

Genesis parent Digital Currency Group has closed down its wealth management unit, the latest in a stream of troubles to hit the crypto conglomerate as the collapse of FTX rattles the digital asset sector.

DCG's crypto businesses include financial services provider Greyscale, in addition to embattled broker Genesis and wealth manager HQ. New York-based HQ managed about $3.5 billion in assets as of December, according to The Information , which first reported the closure.

"Due the state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto winter presenting significant headwinds to the industry, we made the decision to wind down HQ, effective January 31," DCG said in a statement reported by several media outlets.

"We're proud of the work that the team has done and look forward to potentially revisiting the project in the future," it added.

The move came the same day that Genesis slashed 30% of its workforce , citing "unprecedented industry challenges".

Troubles have been mounting at DCG subsidiaries after leading crypto exchange FTX's collapse, which shook faith in the crypto industry.

At the same time, the digital asset sector has had to grapple with a huge selloff in cryptocurrencies, known as a "crypto winter". Investors have jumped out of riskier assets as inflation at 40-year highs drove massive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Genesis' lending arm, Genesis Global Capital, halted customer withdrawals in November. It said the FTX implosion had prompted a flood of withdrawals that outstripped the firm's liquidity, and its derivatives business had $175 million locked in FTX trading accounts.

After that, Genesis' interim CEO told its clients the brokerage needs more time to get its finances under control, promising to find a solution. Its crypto-lending unit reported it had $2.8 billion in total active loans as of the third quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, DCG is entangled in a tussle with Gemini over $900 million its Genesis businesses borrowed from the crypto exchange's customers. Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss has accused DCG's CEO Barry Silbert of stalling on working out a way to pay back customers of Gemini's Earn interest-bearing account program.

DCG did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy