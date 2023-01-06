Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
bitcoinist.com
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
bitcoinist.com
The Dogecoin Foundation Allocates 5 Million Doge to the Development of the Ecosystem in 2023, Cosmos Maintains Its Ethereum-Killer Status as It Continues to Soar in 2023, and Snowfall Protocol Sets a New Record in Token Sales; SNW Eyes a Massive Rally in 2023
A strong start to the trading year could lay the groundwork for an asset’s rally to continue throughout the year, and that’s all any investor wants for their portfolio. In the first week of 2023, Dogecoin (DOGE), Cosmos (ATOM), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the crypto ecosystem’s shift to the green. Snowfall Protocol is particularly shining bright after a 250% increase crossing into 2023. Find out more about these three assets and how to maximize your profits with Snowfall Protocol in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Is Cryptocurrency Still a Good Investment In 2023?
As the world moves towards more digital payment systems in a bid to get rid of cash, one thing is for sure: cryptocurrency may play a significant role in the future we all look forward to. But with recent fraudulent activities and numerous failed cryptocurrency projects, there have been concerns about whether cryptocurrency investments are worth it in the coming year.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Breaks Past $17,000 Barrier – Will BTC Also Breach 4% Weekly Run?
Microstrategy has been raising some eyebrows as its accumulation of Bitcoin continues. According to recent news, the company raised its holdings by 2,500 BTC for a total BTC holding of 132,500 BTC. According to Forbes, the company used $2.36 billion of debt to buy up 129,218 BTC in early 2022....
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto Casinos Australia – AUS Bitcoin Gambling
BC.Game (Most Supported Coins) Bets.io (Best For Support) 7Bit Casino (Best Bonuses) mBit Casino (Best For Crypto Only) To learn more about these Australian Bitcoin casinos, continue reading. BitStarz. » Sign Up To BitStarz Here «. We begin our list of the best crypto casinos in Australia with BitStarz....
bitcoinist.com
Did The 2022 Crypto Sanctions Have A Real Impact? Report Casts Light
The U.S. and other financial institutions and law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to sanction crypto entities. The U.S. and its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) changed the modus operandi employed to impose sanctions. The consequences of this different approach were mixed, and for many in the...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Managing Director For Europe Predicts What’s To Come In 2023
Ripple Labs’ Managing Director for Europe, Sendi Young, shared her predictions for 2023 in a Twitter thread. As Young notes, 2022 was a “monumental” year for crypto with many ups and many downs. Young expects no less major changes in the still-young year, though she doesn’t specifically...
bitcoinist.com
Huobi Referral Code ᐅ ig5y4 (Free Invitation Bonus)
Huobi is among the world leading crypto trading exchanges. Like most reputable crypto exchanges, they allow the users to enter the referral code ig5y4 to claim their welcome bonus. How to Use the Welcome Bonus. The user can follow a few quick-and-easy steps to claim the Huobi referral bonus. Open...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bank Of France Is Calling For A Stringent Crypto Licensing
Following the trend of global jurisdictions to amend crypto regulations, France’s central bank governor highlights the urgent need for stringent crypto regulations in the country. While expressing his thoughts in a speech he made in Paris on January 5, the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de...
bitcoinist.com
How Cryptiony Is Solving Cryptocurrency Tax Problems In The UK
Award-winning Polish cryptocurrency tax software company, Cryptiony, has set its sights on the UK. They aim to simplify crypto tax calculation in a country notorious for complicated tax laws. This news comes following their massive success in Poland. Cryptiony was recently named Startup Of The Year 2021 during the Invest...
bitcoinist.com
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing...
bitcoinist.com
Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter
Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) Becomes Most-Viewed Crypto After 20% Rally
Over the last week, Solana (SOL) has emerged as one of the top winners in the crypto market after seeing more green days than red in the last week. It is still continuing the streak into the new week after recording double-digit gains once more. This has now seen the asset move to the top of the most-viewed list on Coinmarketcap.
bitcoinist.com
Solana Jumps To 11th In Market Cap List, Can It Dethrone Polygon For 10th?
Solana has jumped to 11th on the top crypto by market cap list today. Can the coin continue this and dethrone Polygon from the 10th spot?. Solana Continues Uptrend, Registers 25% In Gains Today. This new year so far has been a fantastic time for Solana investors as the asset...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto Slots Sites – Trusted Bitcoin Games
BC.Game (Most Supported Coins) Bets.io (Best Provably Fair) Learn more about these top crypto slot casino sites below. We begin our list with FortuneJack. FortuneJack is one of the better known crypto casinos out there, and is trusted by the entire crypto gambling industry. There is one main reason why...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
bitcoinist.com
Etalon (ETAL) Will Be Listed on LBank Exchange This April
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Etalon (ETAL) in April 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETAL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading this April. Connecting the online and offline world with the crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Mining Profitability Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s The Difference
Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
From 15% to 4000%: How Much Top PrimeXBT Copy Traders Earned In 2022 And How To Profit From Their Success
2022 is now in the history books, and will go down as one of the most challenging years in markets potentially ever. The traditional stock and bond-based portfolio investors have sworn by has seen the worst performance in over one hundred years. Major stock indices and individual shares of publicly...
Comments / 0