Jiuzhaigou Visitor Service Facilities // Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD.

Architectural Association (AA), the Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Post-Graduate Programme and Hassell Studio have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square, London, England. Titled Re-Emerge, the research agenda of the Pavilion is situated within the framework of production in a world with limited resources. The project emphasizes the pavilion’s ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onward.

1 DAY AGO