Jiuzhaigou Visitor Service Facilities // Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD.

architizer.com
Mukwa Waakaa’igan Indigenous Centre of Cultural Excellence // Moriyama & Teshima Architects
A new heart for Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the design of the Mukwa Waakaa’igan Indigenous Centre of Cultural Excellence (a joint project between Moriyama & Teshima Architects and Smoke Architecture) intends to provide a safe space, welcoming visitors from across the globe to engage with and learn from Indigenous heritage.
architizer.com
Watch the Architectural Association’s Mind-Bending Wood Sculpture Take Shape
Architectural Association (AA), the Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Post-Graduate Programme and Hassell Studio have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square, London, England. Titled Re-Emerge, the research agenda of the Pavilion is situated within the framework of production in a world with limited resources. The project emphasizes the pavilion’s ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onward.
