Read full article on original website
Related
David-Mario Lazar: Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”
First picture of man, 29, stabbed to death while ‘minding own business’
A man killed in a “brutal” stabbing while “minding his own business” in a south London park has been pictured for the first time. Kalabe Legesse, 29, was found suffering a stab injury on Strakers Road, near Peckham Rye Park and Common, on 30 December. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8.30pm, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.A post-mortem examination later revealed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, shared pictures of a candlelit vigil for...
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Natalie McNally: Murder weapon recovered in investigation
Police believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and that it came from her home. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December. Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he believed she knew her killer, that they...
Wealdstone Raider claims he was knocked out and put in a coma after being punched in the head while running for a bus
THE MAN dubbed the “Wealdstone Raider” has claimed that he was knocked out and put in a coma after being attacked. The 56-year-old Gordon Hill became an internet sensation in 2013 when a clip of him squaring up to a rival fan while watching his local team, who are in the National League, went viral.
Police seek help identifying man who does not know who he is
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact...
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
Second woman found dead after plunging into Brecon Beacons waterfall
A second woman has been found dead after plummeting into a waterfall in Brecon Beacons, police say. It comes just five days after the body of the first woman was discovered after the pair went missing in the Welsh national park.Police were first called to Ystradfellte Falls on the Four Waterfalls walk at around 11.45am on Wednesday after the alarm was raised by passers-by, prompting a full search of the area to be launched. Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Ambulance Service, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene just after 12pm. The discovery of the second woman...
Three young children trapped in car crash wreckage for days
A 5-year-old girl in Australia saved her baby brother's life after a car crash killed their parents, leaving three young children trapped in the wreckage in searing temperatures for more than two days. Reporter Ashtyn Hiron with CNN affiliate 9 News has the details.
Vietnamese boy, 10, trapped in 35-metre concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve dies
A 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile in Vietnam on New Year’s Eve has died, reported state media.More than 200 rescuers had been working round the clock to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre-long support pillar. But hopes for the boy’s survival began to diminish even as the government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment to pull the concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” said Doan...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
62-year-old man trapped alive in body bag for five hours after being mistakenly declared dead; dies two days later
Death is one of the only things guaranteed for each of us. The scary truth is that we will all inevitably die at some point. Despite this harsh reality, it is something we all must come to terms with. And, all we can ever hope is that we go peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Mother, 36, who 'was promised a blue light response' died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours
Mother-of-four Hannah Houghton, 36, from Birmingham with cystic fibrosis was promised a 'blue light response' but died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance.
40 Dead and Dozens Injured in Horrific Senegal Bus Crash
Forty people were killed and at least another 78 injured after two busses collided in central Senegal on Sunday. The two vehicles crashed into one anther on National Road No. 1 after one punctured a tire, sending it careening across the public motorway and into oncoming traffic, according to public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng. The incident occurred in Gnivy village around 3:30 p.m. “Following today’s serious accident in Gniby which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a 3-day national mourning from January 9th,” tweeted President Macky Sall, extending his “heartfelt condolences” to affected families and victims of the crash. Read it at Associated Press
Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle
A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Comments / 0