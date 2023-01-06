NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.

