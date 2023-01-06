Read full article on original website
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines. For...
Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year on Tuesday, stressing the importance of central bank independence and his commitment to bringing down inflation. The painful rate hikes the Fed is implementing to tackle high prices don't make officials particularly popular, Powell said during a...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its net sales from...
China's crackdown on tech giants is 'basically' over, top official says
China's heavy-handed crackdown on tech giants is coming to an end and the country's economic growth is expected to be back on track soon, according to a top central bank official. The crackdown on fintech operations of more than a dozen internet companies is "basically" over, said Guo Shuqing, the...
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
Goldman Sachs will lay off up to 3,200 workers this week
Goldman Sachs will lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week as an uncertain economic and market climate pushes the bank to hunt for cost savings, according to a person familiar with the matter. More than a third of the job cuts are expected to be from the firm's...
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
