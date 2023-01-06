Read full article on original website
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
cw39.com
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
Louisiana is building electricity hubs to power communities after a disaster. Here’s how they work
NEW ORLEANS — For the last nine years, Luis Barahona has been using a motorized wheelchair to move from his electric bed to the porch of his home. A swimming accident nearly a decade ago left the 36-year-old with quadriplegia, largely unable to move his body from the neck down.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Acadiana Better Business Bureau Tips on Avoiding Puppy Scams
According to U.S. Census data, about 38 percent of households in Louisiana provides a home for at least one dog. Most people think of their dog as an extension of their family. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has a cautionary tale about purchasing a four-legged friend. If you are...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
State Treasurer John Schroder Announces Bid for Louisiana Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - State Treasurer John Schroder has confirmed to supporters that he is, in fact, running for governor this year. In a letter to supporters, Schroder wrote "God willing, I will be your next Governor! We will kick off the campaign officially Thursday, February 9" in Mandeville.
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in Louisiana
A leading discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi held its grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
