Louisiana State

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!

Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
