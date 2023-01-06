Read full article on original website
Light agenda for Caryville; road drive fundraiser set for playground
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Last night the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with only two items on the agenda. First up on the agenda was Denise Davis, CPA with Warren Jackson CPA’s LLC, who presented the board with 2020-21 audit. Davis reported no findings in the audit. She also noted that the town received the “highest opinion you can receive”. The board approved the audit as presented.
A busy Friday for the Campbell County Rural Fire Service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An out of control brushfire threatening structures sent firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service to Hunters Lane on Friday afternoon. The CCRFS were called out at 2:47pm and was able to quickly contain the fire before it reached any structures. Seven hours later...
December activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of December activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
Commissioners talk hiring VA director, memorializing road, more business
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – County commissioners met on Monday evening for their workshop to discuss upcoming agenda items including the selling of a sheriff’s department K-9, as well as memorializing a section of road in honor of former commissioner Whit Goins. Reports on the sanitation department, as well as the EMS services were also discussed, as was hiring a Veteran’s Affairs Director.
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away early Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge...
County commission meets in workshop session this evening
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There are a couple of meetings today at the courthouse for the Campbell County Commission; 5:30pm Budget and Finance Committee and workshop at 6:00. Here is the updated calendar as of Friday, January 6, 2023. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/09/2023-6AM)
New stop light coming to four lane-Eagle Market intersection
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Town of Jacksboro has hired two additional police officers and accepted one resignation. On Thursday night, the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Shayne Wilburn as a full- time officer and Brian Hurst as a part-time officer. The board also accepted the resignation...
Camelot offering free foster parenting classes
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The need for foster parents is at an all-time high. People who want to become Camelot foster parents can now take the required classes soon. New sessions are beginning and registration is easy. Anyone who wants information on these classes will be sent an invitation...
Board of Education meets Tuesday at 5pm
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education meets today at 5pm at the courthouse. HERE is the agenda along with minutes from the December meeting. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/10/2023-6AM)
Dennis Powers is tabbed a Champion of Commerce
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry made a special presentation to State Representative Dennis Powers on Monday. Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Dennis Powers was presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious Champion of Commerce award. “Tennessee’s business community is lucky...
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents, sons Kent “Worm” Shultz, Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:
Zach Lloyd, double-lung transplant recipient, turns 40 today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Zach Lloyd was hospitalized for more than eight months and received a double lung transplant due to COVID. On May 11, 2021, he was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center and able to come home to a waiting crowd that lined the streets of LaFollette. Since...
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Biggs enjoyed listening to music, going to school, and playing with his brothers. He was very social, loving, and always loved telling everyone that they were bad. He is preceded in death...
Ciuffini arrested for trespassing at a home
ROCKY TOP/LAKE CITY (WLAF) – A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after being found inside a home where he didn’t have permission to be. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Bowlin went to Island Cove Rd, Rocky Top, about an individual possibly trespassing on the evening of Dec. 29.
Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson, La Follette
On January 3, 2023 Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson passed away at his home in LaFollette, TN after a battle with cancer. Mackie was 68 years old. Mackie was a Navy Veteran and was very proud to serve our country. He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Heatherly, with whom he shared 17 years.
Rose Ann Bennet, age 71 of La Follette
Mrs. Rose Ann Bennett, age 71 of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Rose Ann was a Christian and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, loved her neighbors, and was a cat lover. Preceded in death by Husband, Roger Bennett, Parents, Esau and Ruby Robbins Wells, Sisters, Infant Sister, Sally Ann Wells and Betty Bunch, Brother, Benny Wells, and several half-brothers and sisters.
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Roane County Medical Center. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Gary Brewer and Mary Jane Garrison on May 25, 1968. She loved painting and music. Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Gary Brewer, her sister, Leslie Bapula, great grandma, Melburn Garrison, grandfather, Eugene Brewer, and grandma, Mary Jane Garrison Bapula, and Jewel Mae Barnes.
Today 3 years ago, Ayers was celebrated by friends and family over WLAF
TOP PHOTO: Hack’s three daughters were on hand at WLAF to honor their father; Traci Dower, Codi Provins and Debra Nelson Lawson. Codi Provins (left) listens as Lonnie Hatmaker explains how he and Hack began developing subdivisions. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: It was three years ago today, the late Hack Ayers...
Watch as Campbell hosts Oneida Monday at 6 pm over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Tonight’s Campbell-Oneida match-ups are the first games for the Cougars in almost three weeks, nearly two weeks for the Lady Cougars. Oneida, on the other hand, will play its third game in four days. The first game this afternoon pits the JV Cougars against...
