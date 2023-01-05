Read full article on original website
Related
msu.edu
MSU’s 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration launches this week
The 43rd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration at Michigan State University starts Thursday, Jan. 12 with events through Friday, Jan. 20. MSU students, faculty and staff, as well as the local community, are invited to participate in a wide variety of events happening throughout the week that honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.
msu.edu
MSU police chief appointed to chair of prestigious law enforcement commission
Commissioner Marlon C. Lynch, Michigan State University’s vice president for public safety and chief of police, has been appointed the chairperson of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., or CALEA, Board of Officers. CALEA was created as a credentialing authority and is currently made up of...
Comments / 0