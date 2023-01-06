ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Two teens shot in Abbeville

Police arrest another teen, charge him with two counts of attempted first degree murder. A 15-year-old is sitting behind bars after allegedly shooting two other teens on Wabash Avenue in Abbeville. According to Chief Mike Hardy of the Abbeville Police Department, a teen was arrested and charged as an adult...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report

Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
THIBODAUX, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy