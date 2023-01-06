Read full article on original website
Kenneth Boudreaux, citing work conflict, resigns from the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board
After five months on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Kenneth Boudreaux has resigned his appointment, citing a public employment conflict that precludes him from continuing his service. Boudreaux, a former Lafayette city-parish councilmember, was appointed to the board in early August to fill the seat left...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Friday.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
Missing juvenile in Iberia Parish has been located
Jerrick Fontenette, the Iberia Parish missing teen, has been located.
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating missing woman
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November. When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved […]
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – Two people were killed and three more injured in a vehicle crash in Louisiana on 5 January, according to state police. Louisiana State Police reported that on January 5,...
Father of slain New Iberia teen speaks out on son’s case, says more needs to be done
New Iberia community activist Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis met with the district attorney's office demanding more to be done in his son Garon's murder case.
Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
Youngsville Police identify body found, suspect in hit and run
Youngsville Police have identified the body found as Dustin Joseph Johnson, 41 of Arnaudville.
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Two teens shot in Abbeville
Police arrest another teen, charge him with two counts of attempted first degree murder. A 15-year-old is sitting behind bars after allegedly shooting two other teens on Wabash Avenue in Abbeville. According to Chief Mike Hardy of the Abbeville Police Department, a teen was arrested and charged as an adult...
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report
Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
