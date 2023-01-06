Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. 117,606 steps. That’s the mileage I put into Scarosso’s “William III” Chelsea boot in a single week while visiting Venice over the holidays. It was something of a gambit, as I’d received the shoes just a day before my departure and had previously taken Chelsea boots to Italy with disastrous results. That was 2018, in Rome, where a...

